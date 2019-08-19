Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Back to School Tips for Morning Routine August 19, 2019

Summer has been great. But often kids and parents have become used to sleeping late and living a more relaxed life with a lot less scheduling. Here are some tips for parents to help kids get back in the groove and avoid chaos in the morning?

Think Routine, Routine Routine!

1. Make a list of the chores they need to do…get dressed, eat breakfast brush teeth, get book bag, feed the dog etc. and post it where they can easily see it to make sure they have completed their tasks.

2. It may be helpful to have a daily chart…so each day special things like take your school instrument, gym clothes etc are written out. This saves on last minute dashes to the school.

3. It is great if you can keep to the rule of no electronics before school. But if you have to give in, make sure it is only after everything else is done.

4. Have electronic devices on timers so that after no more than 1 to 1 1/2 hours per day they shut off automatically.

5. Ease your kids back to the school schedule for sleep two weeks before school begins.

Most parents feel rushed in the morning. Many are trying to get everyone fed, organized and out the door on time. Here are some ways to make things easer.

1.Prepare what you can ahead of time

2. Prepare extras of things like waffles, pancakes, muffins for breakfast and put them in the freezer. Kids can then microwave their own breakfast safely.

3. Prepare lunches that can be frozen in individual portions . Or, when possible, make lunches the night before.

4. Pick out clothes the night before.

5. Check their backpacks the night before. That way you will be sure to see important information from school your kids may have forgotten to give you. And they will be all set for the morning.

And finally, don’t be afraid to ask your spouse and kids for help. Having kids become more independent is great for you and helps kids prepare for life.