Dr. Ducharme’s Blog December 16, 2019 Holiday Wishes

I have been talking a lot about handling stress and controlling calories during the holiday season. But I want to take this opportunity to ask you to think about what this holiday really means to you. And, to think about the things that meant the most to you during past holidays and family gatherings. We see so many photos of perfect decorations, gorgeous meals that have been perfectly timed, neatly dressed kids looking joyful as they open gifts. So where are the photos of the garland that hangs in weird shapes, the tree that got knocked over by the dog, the overcooked roast and the mom who has escaped to the bathroom to breathe slowly and gain a few minutes of quiet? I tend to think that these last memories are sometimes the most memorable and actually the ones that can help us laugh and bond together as family and friends. The key here, is remembering that the holiday isn’t about perfection. Perfection generally doesn’t exist and it makes us all feel like failures if that is our goal. Kind of like parenting, there are some parents that are better than others, but we know that kids don’t need perfect parents. They really need “good enough” parents. If parents aren’t perfect then our kids feel they don’t have to be either. We can all strive to do our best. But perfect…well…that is way too much stress.

Being prepared is not only the girl scout motto but the key to keeping our cool and sanity during this season. So what are the things that will make your holiday season nice? What kinds of stressors can you expect and prepare for? Does someone need to be assigned to take cranky kids into another room for quiet stories? Do you need a plan to leave a party early if things are uncomfortable? Do you need to have non-alcoholic beer available if you are worried about being around alcohol. Do you need to ask for help in the cooking and cleaning? Do you need to order the food or even go out to eat? Being kind to yourself means that you will be in a better mood/emotional place and the rest of your family will probably follow suit.

So…be prepared, deal with the unexpected, remember to laugh a lot and then stay in the moment. Have a wonderful, safe and healthy holiday.