Dr. Ducharme’s Blog December 17th, 2018 The Gift of Reading

If you ask people, most will say they know kids are spending too much time on electronics. But one outcome of this is pretty astounding. As reported in the American Psychological Associations magazine, The Monitor on Psychology, a study in Psychology of Popular Media Culture, teens today spend more time on-line and a lot less time reading books, magazines and newspapers. They surveyed 50,000 8th, 10th and 12th graders in the United States annually since 1976. In the late 1970’s, 60% of 12th graders said they read a book or magazine almost every day. By 2016 only 16% were engaged in these behaviors . And approximately one-third of 12th graders had not read any book, including an e-book for pleasure in the past year.

Meanwhile, 12th graders in 2016 spent about 2 hours each day on social media, 2 hours each day texting and 2 hours each day on-line (including gaming).

I personally find this to be upsetting and actually quite sad. Throughout my life, books have been a source of pleasure, escape, learning, fun and great relaxation. I can’t imaging my life without books. I read every night before going to sleep. It settles me into a lovely quiet zone. The research is clear that the flicker from computer and phone screens before bed does little to promote relaxation and sound sleep.

With this information at hand, I am encouraging parents to include one book in their children’s gifts this year. I also want to remind parents that reading books with kids before they go to sleep is an amazing way to get kids interested in the printed word (as well as get them to sleep). As they get older take turns reading. Or read out loud as a family. A love of reading is a priceless gift.