Dr. Ducharme’s Blog February 25, 2019 Fear of Aging:

This may sound strange to some. However, for most people, psychological well-being increases later in life, following a well-known U-shaped curve: people report less satisfaction in midlife and more at either end of the age spectrum. Paradoxically, though, suicide rates also rise sharply. Older white men are particularly at risk. It is important to know that depression is not a normal part of aging. Clinical depression needs and responds well to treatment.

Here are the most common things that seniors fear:

Loss of independence

Declining health

Running out of money

Not being able to live at home

Death of a spouse or other family member

Inability to manage activities of daily living

Not being able to drive

Isolation or loneliness

Strangers caring for them

Fear of falling or getting hurt

These are fairly easy to understand. But there is another that I think is really important for many, especially women. That is the fear of becoming invisible. We all know that youth is beautiful. After all, this message is conveyed everywhere we look. Young beauties make us stop and look. We see them on tv, in the movies, posters, magazines and even in computer ads. Aging, the most natural process in the world has become taboo. As we age, we are encouraged to buy a million different creams, undergo a variety of treatments, some rather dangerous, to avoid looking old. So instead of looking old, some movie stars just can’t move their faces. They may not have wrinkles, but neither can they smile or crinkle their faces.

Old no longer is equated with wisdom and respect. And yet, for me, I love being in the presence of someone who is older and wiser and makes me feel safer just because of their life experiences. I really miss my “Grandma Rose”. She lived to be 100. She was a beautiful, robust and wise woman who you could snuggle into and not worry about breaking her.

As a woman who is definitely beyond middle age, I do find myself staring in the mirror at wrinkles that can’t possibly be mine. I have to laugh when I realize that my skin looks like my mom’s. I vowed, as a silly younger woman, that I would never let that happen. But time and gravity are powerful forces. So as time is passing, I have been working to accept that I am getting older. And with that, are some challenges…but also some really good things. I understand much more than I used to. I can accept that not everyone will like me or want to be my friend. I am who I am and I have been blessed with a wonderful husband, family and career. So, while I do worry about some of the issues above, I don’t think I am invisible to those that matter to me. And in the end, for me, that is what matters.