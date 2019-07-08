Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Having a Safe and Enjoyable Summer July 8, 2019

Summer generally brings thoughts of fun, sun and relaxation for kids.

But it can bring increase stress to parents. Finding money for camp, daycare and other summer activities, the need to rearrange work schedules and even just spending more time with your kids can be difficult.

Here are a few tips to help you and your family get through the summer but really enjoy it.

Be realistic…Decide if can you afford a vacation away from home. If not plan short day trips such as picnics, hikes and just running through sprinklers in the back yard. Kids don’t need fancy vacations. Lemonade stands and trips to a park or lake are fabulous. Trips to the library are great and most libraries have free or reduced rate entries to various activities in CT

2. Maintain some structure but be willing to be flexible….Bedtimes may get later, meals may be more casual. But young kids may still needs naps (or they will be very cranky) and having some chores for the kids is helpful for everyone. Laundry still needs to get done and meals planned and cooked. So let the kids help and you will all feel better.

3. Do what is right for you and your family….Just because “everyone” has a membership to some swim or tennis club, you don’t need to join. Forget peer pressure and do what you enjoy.

4. Make sure your kids know how to swim or are learning.Swimming lessons may be the best investment you ever make for your children. In the USA , according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, 350 children drown in pools each yearHere are a few basic tips to keep your kids safe.

a. Put your phone down and NEVER take your eyes off your kids when they are in the water.

b. Have a barrier between your house and the pool. This may be a bell or alarm on your door.

c. Have a fence around the pool that young children cannot open.

d. Have an alarm that will go off if something (a child) enters the water without you knowing and approving.

e. Beware of using floaties and other life saving type jackets. These are meant for use when kids are in moving devices such as boats. But they keep your child in a vertical position in the water which is the position a child would be in if drowning. They give a false sense of security and do not help your child learn to swim. Kids need to learn how to get into the floating position and swim to safety at the side of a pool.

5. Take time for yourself….Kids being home all day can often leave you little time for yourself. Swap kids with a friend for a date night with your hubby or an afternoon of shopping, exercising, manicure or even a nice uninterrupted nap.

Follow these brief tips and have a wonderful and safe summer!