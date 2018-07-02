Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Independence Day…The importance of freedom July 4 2018

The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941. But the tradition of Independence Day celebrations goes back to the 18th century and the American Revolution (1775-83). In June 1776, representatives of the 13 colonies then fighting in the revolutionary struggle weighed a resolution that would declare their independence from Great Britain. On July 2nd, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence, and two days later its delegates adopted the Declaration of Independence, a historic document drafted by Thomas Jefferson. From 1776 until the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birth of American independence, with typical festivities ranging from fireworks, parades and concerts to more casual family gatherings and barbecues (www.history.com).

For the last several years I have noted the political chaos our country has been in. Each year I hope people will settle down and learn to respect each other. Unfortunately, each year we seem to be tumbling further away from what I believe our forefathers understood as Independence. Independence does not mean we are free to do whatever we want and not care about the impact of our actions on others We see our politicians fighting constantly, needing to outshout each other and needing to be right. Many refuse to listen to each other. They are no longer friends with people on the other side of the aisle. If we don’t agree with each other we are seen as the enemy. There is only right or wrong…nothing in between. Well, the world is not generally black or white. There are lots of colors and a lot of grey.

We live in an amazing country. We are free to speak our minds and not be thrown in jail for our thoughts. But freedom and independence must be accompanied by responsibility. We can disagree with policy. But we must behave with respect. Our forefathers gave us an amazing gift. Many forget that in other countries you are guilty until proven innocent, that you can be arrested and held for little if any reason, that protesters are jailed and that your opinions or vote don’t matter. We often take our freedoms for granted.

I, personally, am very proud to be an American. This remains a wonderful country filled with a lot of people who do so much good.

My hope this 4th of July is that we all stop to appreciate our freedoms. I would also hope and pray that we all begin to think about how we can work together to solve problems, be a part of the solution, not part of the political divide, and promote respect and dignity for all. Remember, United We Stand, Divided We Fall. I wish you all a happy and healthy Independence Day.