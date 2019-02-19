Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Internet Gaming…when is it a problem February 18, 2019

So many parents tell me their kids are spending hours playing games on the computer. They ask “how much is too much?”. They also tell me they feel good that their child is often communicating with other friends while they play. Many have felt this is a social activity and therefore not harmful. While this may be the case, it is important to understand what is really happening for any particular child.

Warning signs that your child is overdoing it and headed for trouble.

Preoccupation with Internet games. This has become the dominant activity in daily life. This may be accompanied by other activities such as a preoccupation with fantasy reading, magic card play, animae involvement or even pornography. Be aware the average age of kids first exposure to on-line porn is 11.

Withdrawal symptoms when Internet gaming is taken away. These symptoms are generally irritability, agitation and threats of very negative and/or aggressive behaviors including hunger strikes or even suicide.

Need to spend increasing amounts of time engaged in Internet gaming. Games seem to get longer and more involved.

Unsuccessful attempts to control participation in these games. Some kids have never tried to quit. They have played for years and gaming takes over increasing amounts of time in their lives.

Loss of interest in other hobbies and entertainment. If they have been playing these games since they were very young, they may have never even developed other hobbies.

Denial of any problems related to their Internet gaming, even if they actually are experiencing depression and anxiety.

Lying about the amount of time spent in Internet gaming.

Using Internet gaming to escape a negative mood or escape a perceived negative life consequence, such as failing school, missed appointments, conflicts with friends.

Has jeopardized or or led to the loss of a significant relationship, job or other opportunity.

Involvement in other addictive on-line behaviors. Be aware that gambling, viewing pornography and gaming may overlap. Some kids have even become involved in on-line betting. This can have very serious consequences.

Be aware that these same symptoms can occur without the use of the Internet but with console or handheld gaming. If you think your child fits into several of these categories and you have tried limiting the gaming, you may want to seek the guidance of a psychologist or other mental health professional experienced in Internet addictions.