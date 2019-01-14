Dr. Ducharme’s Blog January 14, 2019 Teens and Risky Behaviors

I am sure many of you have either seen or heard about the Netflix movie The Bird Box. Netflix has had to issue a warning to people not to try to do things blindfolded. This may seem rather obvious. But, as we all know, teens love to try crazy, risky things and many jump at the chance of a challenge. The Bird Box challenge is one of them. Remember the Tide Pod challenge? Kids were actually swallowing pods of poison.

Why do kids do these things ? A great deal of this behavior can be explained by brain development. When kids hit adolescence there are significant changes in brain regions responsible for judgement and decision making…primarily the prefrontal lobes. In most people the the prefrontal lobes are not fully developed until the early 20’s and in kids with ADHD or other mental health issues it may be closer to 25.

There is another important factor…environment. Basically, if you ask teens to tell you why they should or should not do something, such as drink and drive, smoke, eat a poisonous tide pod or even drive blindfolded they can give you lots of good reasons. However, although they get it cognitively, their impulses often take over because it seems like fun! They are less likely to do these things if alone. Peer pressure can’t be underestimated. It is very powerful. Kids are much more likely to engage in a risky behavior around their friends.

Even when kids seem mature it is important that we do not neglect our roles as parents. Teens need our supervision. That’s why leaving your teens at home while you go out of town is rarely a good idea. A party is inevitable! Parents need to check their kids social media accounts. Phones should be charging in a public area after a certain hour. Many kids are on their phones in the middle of the night. Many also report feeling very anxious if separated from their phones.

They need conversations not only about what not to do, but how to avoid doing certain things. For example, if they are in an uncomfortable situation have a code word they can text you so you can call them with an urgent message they need to come home. Or, they can tell people they are on a medication that would cause them to become very sick if they tried a recreational drug.

Kids want to be part of the group. They don’t want to seem different. So many go along with things they don’t want to do just to maintain their social status. They want lots of followers on their social media accounts. But they often underestimate the potential negative consequences. I often tell kids not to post anything on-line they would not want their grandmother to see.

Bottom line…Be aware of what your kids are doing, talk to them about important issues and help them come up with options. Be a parent first not just a friend and don’t forget they will do what you do not what you say. So, set a good example with your own behaviors !