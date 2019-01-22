Dr. Ducharme’s Blog January 21, 2019 Problem Solving: Men vs Women

Big news flash…men and women solve problems differently. I know you are all shocked to hear this. I am kidding. Anyone who has ever been married, been in a family with both males and females living under one roof or worked together with men and women knows this to be true. I think that covers most of us. But even though we cognitively understand this we still try to change each other’s styles or just plain get mad at each other. A few years ago I came across an on-line article by Margrit Bradley where she points out several ways that men and women deal with problem solving differently. I regularly deal with divorcing couples who tell me they never really figured out a way to solve problems. Often, one person just gives in or they never actually deal with the issue at hand. But resentment builds until there is a big blow-up over something trivial or the couple decides to be miserable together or to divorce. I truly believe that many marriages could be saved if couples knew how to solve problems constructively together. Often that means letting go of strong positions, being willing to listen and being open to potential options.

Women like to talk through their problems with friends and confidants, discussing the situation in detail. While the solution is important, how they solve the problem is important too. The process of discussion is extremely important to women, giving them the opportunity to strengthen the relationship with the person they are talking to. In fact, I have found that often women can get together, talk about a number of different issues and potential solutions, never actually solve anything but definitely feel better. We women like to be heard. Many times it is more important to feel heard than to be right!

Men on the other hand, approach problem solving with much less communication. Instead, they will often dominate the problem solving process and will use it as a chance to demonstrate their knowledge and ability. For most men, it is really important to be right. They don’t necessarily want you to listen to their entire reasoning process. They just feel good when they have the correct solution. There is another important piece here. If you ask men a question and they give you an answer you don’t like or don’t use, they may feel rather irritated. Their thinking tends to be, “if you didn’t want to use my solution, then why did you bother to ask me? They want to feel heard and respected.

Men tend to feel overwhelmed about how much women discuss their frustrations and the expectation placed on them to offer support. Similarly, women often feel that a man will dismiss their problems when he offers advice without appearing to be supportive or sympathetic. Ms. Bradley notes that men rarely use communication in their problem solving, it does not come as naturally to them to discuss their problems as it does to women, and as a result they are much less likely to tell their partner about any problems they may be experiencing.

So, how does this all play out in intimate relationships? Initially, I think couples pay reasonable attention to each other. That is how they connect. But as the relationship continues, women often feel their spouses just aren’t listening. And they feel rejected. When men try to help by giving a specific solution that their spouse turns down, they feel rejected and sometimes angry.

Here are some ways to improve communication around problem solving:

Be clear about what you are looking for. Then your partner knows whether to offer a solution, serve as a basin to catch your thoughts and reflect them back at you, or offer you validation for your point of view.

Women, be open to understanding that men and women really do think differently. Decide if what you are looking for is the conversation and support of female friends and the opportunity to vent rather than any specific solution. For that, lunch with girlfriends is really helpful.

Be aware of and respectful of each other’s style. Women tend to over talk to our spouses and our kids. We feel better saying the same thing 10 different ways. But our spouses and kids stopped listening after the first or second time that we have made our point.

Men, you can earn major points by giving eye contact and really listening to your partner. Understand that what she might need is simply a hug and some comforting words, not a solution. Ask what she is looking for.

Remember that even if your spouse is not giving you exactly what you were looking for, they may not be purposely trying to hurt you. That can go a long way in avoiding angry conflict.

Try to be open minded with each other. Rather than getting stuck in a single position, consider what the actual interests and goals might be. This allows for both partners to explore options. A good technique is to identify the problem at hand. Then, on paper, write down as many possible options for potential solutions. Really brainstorm about this and don’t be afraid to write down solutions that may seem ridiculous. Then go through them again and cross out the ones that are absurd. Often, as options get eliminated, solutions that are acceptable to both parties emerge relatively quickly.

Always try to talk about the problem from your own perspective using “I “statements. Telling the other person how they think or feel rarely goes over well.

Consider the problem from the other person’s point of view.

If you get stuck, take a break. But set a specific time to come back and discuss the problem again. Don’t drink alcohol or use other substances in the interim. You want to come back with a clear head.

If you and your spouse continue to have difficulty resolving issues, talk to a psychologist or other mental health professional trained to help people develop better problem solving skills.