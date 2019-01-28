Dr. Ducharme’s Blog January 28, 2019

Having a Conversation about Money

Tips to Avoid Financial Woes

Money can be stressful. We all enter relationships with ideas on how money should be handled. It can be very frustrating for people to discover that they and their partner have different financial goals or even differ on how to manage day to day finances. Many couples have a lot of trouble finding a way to discuss finances without arguing.

The American Psychological Association offers tips to avoid financial fights and set the stage for healthy discussions.

Avoid using the word “budget.” Some people have negative associations with this word which may set up a feeling of deprivation. Instead, think in terms of developing a spending plan. Help set shared priorities by deciding together what goals you want to save for and what goods and services you want to purchase..

Talk about your money history. Whether people have been in a relationship 10 weeks or 10 years, talking about your money history is the first step to getting on the same page about finances. Understanding your partner’s beliefs can help avoid conflict and set the stage for healthy discussions about joint finances. Some things to discuss include:

What did your parents teach you about money?

What are your financial goals?

What are your fears about money?

Be a team. When it comes to money, partners may not always see eye to eye. If financial conversations become heated, take a time out and revisit them later. With good communication and an understanding of each other’s beliefs and values, people can work together to realize shared financial goals.

I want to add that, too often, I meet women in my practice who have paid little or no attention to their finances and then become overwhelmed if forced to deal with them because of a divorce or death of a spouse. So, please ladies, pay attention your financial situation. Make sure you know what money you and your partner have, where it is and what assets you have. Knowledge is power. Periodic meetings with a financial advisor can be extremely helpful.

If you and your partner continue to have difficulty discussing finances, talk to a psychologist who can help you develop better communication skills related to difficult conversations.

To learn more about mind/body health, visit the American Psychological Association at www.apa.org/helpcenter and follow @APAHelpCenter.

The American Psychological Association, in Washington, D.C., is the largest scientific and professional organization representing psychology in the United States. APA's membership includes more than 115,700 researchers, educators, clinicians, consultants and students. Through its divisions in 54 subfields of psychology and affiliations with 60 state, territorial and Canadian provincial associations, APA works to advance the creation, communication and application of psychological knowledge to benefit society and improve people's lives.