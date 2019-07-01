Dr. Ducharme’s Blog July 1, 2019 Child Centered Divorce

July is National Child Centered Divorce Day dedicated to alerting parents about the harm to their children when divorce isn’t handled effectively. Repeated studies show that is is not the divorce per se that damages children. It is the ongoing conflict that is destructive to children.

Going through a divorce can often be an emotional and confusing time, and unfortunately, children can become bargaining chips or pawns against our better judgment. Working out the details of a split can be messy, which means we can take our eye off of how our children are handling the situation.

Fortunately, there are options to help families through this difficult time. Collaborative Divorce, unlike a litigated divorce, includes a team made up of attorneys for each party and a neutral mental health coach who helps to guide the process in a respectful and dignified fashion. A neutral financial person is included when necessary.The team works to help the parents come to agreements that are in the best interest of the family. All parties sign an agreement to remain out of court. The process allows the parties to learn new problem solving techniques and move forward in a way that minimizes the negative impact of divorce on the children.

While you and your spouse may have irreconcilable differences, it doesn’t mean your kids have to suffer. Here are seven things to keep in mind regarding your children during a marital split.

1. Remind your kids it is not their fault.

2. Don’t fight in front of the kids.

3. Remember that kids are not property to be divided up. Work to develop a healthy relationship with your kids based on mutual love and respect, not on the exact number of hours spent with them.

4. Don’t talk badly about the other parent.

5. Try to limit change to kids routines.

6. Let your kids express their emotions.

7 Love your kids more than you dislike each other.

If you would like to learn more about collaborative divorce process go to www.collaborativedivorce.com