Dr. Ducharme’s Blog June 4, 2018 Summertime Challenges

Although summer does not officially arrive until June 21, the weather is certainly warming up and soon, schools will be letting out. The kids are just waiting to be free and ready to shout with joy. Parents, on the other hand, may just find themselves shouting. Holidays and vacations bring special challenges to families, especially when parents must still go to work. Keeping your cool during these times can be difficult. Some simple tips can help you enjoy the summer vacation.

Try to maintain some structure. While many parents are relieved to be done with carpools for all their kids formal activities (sports, Brownies, Boy Scouts etc.) too many parties, company and late night activities can leave children overtired, cranky and even sick.

Have some flexibility…an occasional late night won’t hurt anyone. Try to plan quiet time or a nap before or the day after a late night.

Keep a sense of humor. This is the # 1 rule for parents in most situations.

Consider summer camp for your child. Day camps, privately operated or run by your town are great for younger children. Camp gives children wonderful opportunities to try new activities, make new friends and develop new coping skills. It also encourages children to problem solve on their own and utilize other adults (besides you) to help them with difficult situations. I remember thinking how lucky I was to be able to go to overnight camp every summer. While I still know this is true, it was only after I became a parent that I realized what a great break my parents were also getting,

Time outs can be for parents too. Make sure your children are safe, trade off with a neighbor or put toddlers in their cribs and you take your own time out. 15-30 minutes of peace and quiet can really help you keep your cool. It is also a great way to role model “stress management” for your kids.

6. Be creative. With the cost of gas so high, many families can’t afford to take vacations or drive long distances every day to entertain the kids. Remember that most kids love to bake, paint, do crafts, have lemonade stands and play games. Let the kids wash your car. Don’t worry how clean the car actually gets. Give the kids hoses, sponges and soap and you can sit back with a cool drink while your kids play in the water. You will probably all be wet. But, really, you will dry off. Think about building a fort, either inside (blankets over a card table are just fine) or out and let the kids have snacks or read stories in the fort. Take advantage of your town parks, pools and libraries. Many of the town libraries offer free passes to families to a variety of attractions around the state. These really help to make day trips more affordable.

When possible, see if grandparents would like to have the children for a few days or weeks. Our grandchildren always looked forward to “Grandma Camp” every summer. Their parents could stay home or travel and the kids got to spend special time with grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Most of all, enjoy the time you have with your children. They grow up so fast. Take lots of pictures and let the kids make an album of their summer vacation. You will all enjoy “remembering” these moments over the years.