Dr. Ducharme’s Blog March 24, 2019 Body Image

Although the weather is still rather variable, spring has actually arrived. We will soon be wearing lighter clothes, fewer layers, shorts and before we know it, swimsuit season will be here. That thought terrifies many, especially women.

We live in a photoshopped world where the people we want to emulate look perfect on TV and in magazines. They don’t actually look like that in real life. Very few women are comfortable with their body image.

The majority of teens think they are too fat, even when they wear a size 0 or 2. We are seeing kids at very young ages beginning to be very self conscious of their bodies and beginning to diet.

As parents we need to work hard to help our kids lead healthy lives. That means eating properly and getting plenty of exercise. As we do this it is important to stress the concepts of overall health, not weight. There is a big difference. They need to understand that skinny does not necessarily equate with happiness.

We also have to take a look at our own life style. If we are constantly talking about our weight, living on diets and overexercising, our kids are going to believe that life and happiness are all about the size of our thighs or hips.

Unfortunately, many of us grew up in households where the focus was on being skinny. Even if a parent or grandparent wanted you to eat, the message was don’t eat too much because you will get fat. There was, and still is far too much concern about appearance, not the total person.

A few things that you can do to help yourself feel more comfortable with your own body image include:

Think of your entire self. Ask yourself who and what kinds of people you admire.

Use affirmations such as: I am more than my weight and appearance. I am me and that is just fine.

Recognize all your different skills/traits.

Keep these affirmations next to your bed or in your purse and read them daily.

Set realistic goals. Be okay with being okay.

Accept that there is no such thing as perfect. The desire to be perfect is nearly always disastrous.

Focus on being healthy and being able to do the activities you enjoy.

Surround yourself with things that make you feel relaxed.

Focus on what you have the power to change.

Make sure you have a good support system.

By doing these things you will find yourself feeling good and you will be setting a good example for your kids. Remember, they do what we do…not what we say. If you feel you just can’t get beyond a negative self-image or you are either over -exercising, binging, purging or starving yourself, you might want to talk with a psychologist or other mental health professional in order to find a sense of peace with and acceptance of your body.