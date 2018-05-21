Dr. Ducharme’s Blog May 21, 2018 Girlfriends

OK, so this column is probably of more interest to women than men. It is about the importance of girlfriends in our lives even if we have a spouse or significant other. Girlfriends are amazing. Even if a woman has a great relationship with a significant other, intimate friends with a couple of girls is often a major key to happiness. Even one close girlfriend will do the trick. We do not always have to move in groups!

So, here is a directive to all the women out there. Go see the movie Book Club. Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda and Mary Steenburgen show the wonderful chemistry and safety of sharing so much of their lives with each other over time. They keep few secrets from each other and love, support and honor each other for the long run. They are honest with each other and accept each other for who they are. No topic is taboo. And as an added bonus they demonstrate that women over 60 are not only interesting but interested!…OK…so maybe this column might be of interest to men.

Here are a few reasons women need close girlfriends:

They last even when our boyfriends and husbands don’t!

Most will go shopping with you…even for bathing suits.

They tell you the truth when you ask if something looks good.

They can sit over coffee, talk about 10 different things, resolve nothing and you all go home feeling great.

Most like to eat chocolate.

They can tolerate our tears and laugh hysterically with us.

They get what it means to be a woman and can answer questions about sex or body changes or at least talk about these things so you can compare notes.

They can push us to get to the gym.

They are there to cook, car pool or do whatever we need when we are sick.

Life just feels better even after a short chat!

If girlfriends are missing from your life, think about ways you can reconnect to your women friends or join a women’s group. Start a book club, hang out at a knitting shop, organize a few women for a professional group. You will not be sorry.