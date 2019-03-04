Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Memory March 4, 2019

Time magazine periodically has special issues on interesting topics. A recent edition focused on memory. The introduction began with a quote by Eileen Daspin…” From an evolutionary point of view, it comes down to survival of the fittest. He who endures remembers where the food is and where the predators lurk”. That certainly is true!

Research suggests that memory actually begins in utero, especially sound. Over time, some memories are retained, others discarded, based on what is needed, how it was encoded, smells surrounding the event and even the circumstances in which the experience happened. This blog is not going to be a lesson on how our brains, and in particular, the limbic system works. Rather, I want to talk about ways that we can help our brains remember. I recall a teacher of mine telling our class that if we had trouble remembering a particular fact for a test, we should write the answer on a piece of paper and tape it in a weird place, such as the side of a wastebasket. Essentially, he was saying that we improve recall by encoding something in more than one way.

The research also suggests that regular, sweaty exercise helps us think better by stimulating new brain cell growth, increasing connections between cells, and improving attention. An hour of vigorous exercise per day may allow your children to focus better in school and while studying.

Many people find that drawing information rather than writing words helps memory. Others like to associate names with images or repeat someone’s name several times after meeting them. We know that a healthy diet rich in vitamin E and omega-3 fatty acids supports better memory. Singing can also help encode information. Just think of how easily our kids learn their ABC’s.

Here is an interesting fact about memory. It is called the Doorway Event Boundary. A study published in the Quarterly Journal of Experimental Psychology by Gabriel Radvansky found that when he had students perform memory tasks in three different settings, they forgot more after walking through a doorway versus moving the same distance across a room. He concluded that the doorway or event boundary hurts your ability to retrieve thoughts made in a different room. This may explain why when many of us go to a different room to get something we stand there wondering what we actually came to get!

As we age most of us forget some things. We worry about developing dementia. We know that if we don’t use it we are more likely to lose it. It is really important to keep our brains stimulated. Reading, learning a new language, playing cards are only a few examples of ways we can increase our chances of maintaining our cognitive skills and memory. Please share some of your own memory tips.