Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Monitoring Kid’s Digital Devices April 29, 2019

I spend a lot of time talking with parents about monitoring their kids’ use of digital devices. Some parents really seem to be on top of it. However, most feel overwhelmed, don’t know where to start or worry about their kids thinking they can’t trust their parents. Frankly, most kids really can’t be trusted to control their behaviors on these devices. Many routinely make bad choices. This is not because they are bad kids. But their frontal lobes, which control judgement and reasoning are not fully developed until their early to mid 20’s. Even adults often have trouble limiting their own screen time. So how can we possibly expect 11 and 12 year old kids to manage these devices.

Our jobs as parents is to do our best to keep our children safe, provide a loving and nurturing environment and to help them develop good values. We hope they learn to behave in ways that show they respect themselves and others. In this role, we set bedtimes, provide certain kinds of foods, set curfews etc. Setting limits on electronic devices is part of the new world we live in. So parents…lets talk!

First of all, you are the ones that are generally paying for the devices and the monthly charges. The use of these devices is therefore, a privilege, not a right. You can’t possibly keep your kids safe if you don’t know who their friends are and what worlds they are stepping into on social media. We also know that kids who are endlessly on their digital devices and not involved in more traditional social interaction tend to have increased behavior problems.

Where should parents begin? First it is important to let your kids know what you are doing and why. Let them know that you will be putting some controls on their phones and monitoring what they are doing as a way of keeping them safe. Kid’s phones should be in a public place after a certain hour. Even older teens actually benefit by leaving their phones in the kitchen or your bedroom once they go to bed. No one needs to be chatting at 2 in the morning. And yet, that is exactly what happens.

Next consider installing devices that allow you to limit screen time and even track where they are. Once kids start driving, this last one can be critical. If you don’t think that your kids might be going places and telling you something different or partying at your house when you are not home, think again. What did you do as a teen?

Consumer reports reviewed a number of APPS that can be very helpful for parents. For Android users, their top recommendation was Google’s Family Link APP. This allows parents to create a daily usage time frame and even a bedtime, after which the device won’t work. The new I-phone (IOS12) has similar features that you can control in the privacy settings.

PC Magazine reviewed a number of products and highly recommended Qustodio. Kaspersky Safe Kids was also given a good review.

Consider the amount of screen time you use and think about limiting yourself. It might free up time for you all to get outdoors and do some hiking, swimming or other activities that do not involve staring at a screen.

So don’t give up. Be informed and get back in charge. Remember, your job is to protect your kids. Sometimes they may not like what you do. But, that is really OK. You are parent first, friend second.