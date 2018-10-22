Dr. Ducharme’s blog Moving on with Your Life and Dating After a Divorce October 22, 2018

Divorce is very common in this country. While there are some indications that the rate of divorce is declining slightly, about 50% of all first marriages end in divorce. The chances of another divorce increase with successive marriages.

After a divorce people are left with so many feelings. Some feel rejected and depressed, some feel angry and others may even feel liberated. It is important to remember that many are left with a sense of failure. After all, no one gets married planning to be divorced. Our wedding vows generally talk about “forever” or until “death do us part”.

At some point, however, many, if not most people think of dating again. It is certainly not a bad thing to move on with your life. Timing, however, is important. It is generally not a great idea to start dating before your divorce is final. It can really complicate the divorce and doesn’t give you a chance to figure out what went wrong in your marriage. Divorce generally occurs when two people can’t figure out how to make their lives work together well. When I talk to couples getting a divorce most tell me they never really were able to problem solve well together. I frequently hear partners say one finally gave in just to have peace. So before you get involved with anyone else think about your own problem solving skills and then make sure any new partner is skilled in this area. If you don’t figure out what went wrong in your first marriage the chances are high you will repeat this pattern in your next relationship.

Here are a few additional tips for dating post divorce:

If you have kids keep your dating life separate from your children. Don’t introduce any new partners until you are certain that this is a very serious relationship. You don’t want your kids to attach to someone only to have them experience another loss when you break up.

Time your time. Get to know yourself. A new partner should complement you…not be the only reason you can function.

Figure out what makes you happy. And find a way to engage in these types of activities.

Cherish your friends. If you are a woman, do not ever underestimate the importance of your girlfriends!

Be safe. If you use dating sites, be sure to meet new people in public places. And have a back-up plan to call a friend if you are feeling unsafe. Always let someone know where you are going when meeting someone new.

Be hopeful. The more you feel positive about yourself the more you will give off positive vibes and increase your chances of meeting someone new.