Dr. Ducharme’s Blog November 18, 2019 Control Issues

This has been a very interesting month for me. We recently sold the building where I work to another company. Fortunately, I will be staying in my space in the office. However, the new owners are completely renovating the front half of the building, as well as much of the area outdoors. As a result, trees are being felled, wood is going into a very noisy wood chipper, walls are being knocked down, there is spackle on the floor and dust is pretty much everywhere.

Entering my office has been a challenge as patients missed my sign to enter the building from the rear entrance and walked around a very large dumpster. When I suggested to the new owners we put up a barrier so people could not walk to the side entrance he reassured me that that would not be necessary. Everyone would “get it” because an excavator was being brought in to level the ground and make a patio!

I know this will all look really nice when it is finished. And the new owners are trying hard to be very considerate. However, the bottom line is my work world is clearly not the quiet calm place I generally enjoy. I have been forced to recognize that I need to focus on where I actually have control. This is a lesson I teach most of my patients. It is an important one. So, I am starting my day with a brief meditation, focusing on what happens in sessions with patients, using a lot of humor and trying to enjoy my free time.

I think this is a good reminder that life often is not what we might expect or want. Even when it is, there are often curves, bumps in the road and even tall hills we have to maneuver. But if we focus on what we really can control, life becomes far more pleasant. Keep this in mind as we begin the holiday season. You will definitely feel better!