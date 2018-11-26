Dr. Ducharme’s Blog November 26, 2018 Mindfulness During the Holidays

The holiday season has officially begun. It is hard to believe that

Thanksgiving, one of my favorite holidays has come and gone. We are now completely surrounded by messages of what we should buy and foods we should be preparing and eating.Great “deals” and recipes are everywhere. As a result, it is incredibly easy to overspend, overeat and in general to overdo everything.

So how can we stay in control and manage our finances, food and life in general during this time. It takes a bit of work and some willpower, but not only can it be done, it actually results in a happier and less stressful holiday season. Here are a few tips to get you started:

Set a budget for gifts and stick to it. Consider “experience” presents such as tickets to a play of a gift card to events .

Don’t buy on impulse. Stick to what you have on your list.

Shop on line. It is much easier to stay focused.

Eat mindfully. It is so easy to overeat during the holidays. So: eat what you love and love what you eat…in moderation. Remember that the 5th cookie will taste exactly like the first. Eat slowly, notice what the food looks like and feels like. Really savor each bite. My blog from August 27, 2018 has lots more tips on eating mindfully.

Eat a snack high in protein before going to a party.

6. Get plenty of rest. Many apps today have great sleep meditations and sleep stories to help quiet your busy mind.

7. Delegate. Let people help. You do not have to do everything yourself.

8. Remember the true spirit of the holidays. People will remember the fun family/friend experiences not necessarily the gifts.

9. Avoid discussing politics at holiday gatherings. It is important to remember that just because people disagree with your point of view they are not necessarily evil.

10. Be realistic about your expectations for family gatherings. Have plans for how to handle what may be inevitable situations such as a family member getting drunk or people fighting. And if the party is not at your home have an exit strategy planned and ready to go.