Dr. Ducharme’s Blog October 1, 2018 Sexual Abuse

The whole country is talking about sexual abuse. Politics aside, we now have an opportunity to think about how we want to treat victims of sexual abuse. We must develop a climate in which victims feel safer to come forward and report what happened to them. Legislative changes, such as eliminating the Statue of Limitations on reporting this crime are critical. Many victims are unable to report the trauma of sexual abuse for a long time. And even when they do, discussing the details of what happened can be excruciatingly painful.

Although far less frequent, false allegations are made about sexual abuse. These allegations generally occur when there is secondary motivation to do so, such as in the middle of a messy divorce. There certainly can be other reasons that involve secondary gain. The important thing to remember is that being falsley accused of a sexual crime is also devastating and traumatic.

Sexual abuse is a crime of power and control. It is unwanted sexual activity with perpetrators, using force, making threats or taking advantage of victims unable to give consent. It often has little to do with sex. Rather, it is a violation of a person’s boundaries. It is different from a robbery in that the weapon is a penis, a finger or some other object. What is stolen is a childhood, the ability to ever trust or feel safe, the ability to feel clean. Even one’s sense of realty is challenged since most perpetrators tell their victims the abuse was their own fault or that this is what love is about. These things are very difficult to reclaim. They cannot be turned into the Lost and Found. Sometimes, even after many years of therapy, trust, intimacy and a true sense of safety are hard to find.Most of the time the victims have also been told that they must keep this secret or something terrible will happen to them or their loved ones.

Sexual abuse also can happen to adults. Most of us recognize rape as a crime. But many don’t recognize that forced sexual activity, even within the context of a relationship is still abuse.

We don’t like to talk about sexual abuse. But the facts are startling. And we must pay attention. Some statics reflect a decrease in sexual assaults. However, there is a problem in that only 30% of sexual assault cases are reported to authorities. Regarding incest, a large number of cases of sibling incest go unreported. Center for Victims of Crime reports that 1 in 6 women and 1 in 20 men are victims of sexual assault. Sexual assault is a terrifying and humiliating experience. Victims choose not to report for a variety of reasons — fear for their safety, being in shock, fear of not being believed, feeling embarrassed or ashamed, or expecting to be blamed.

Jessica Henderson Daniels, Ph.D, president of the American Psychological Association, issued a statement saying “ A lack of reporting does not mean an assault or attempted assault did not happen or is exaggerated. Research demonstrates that false claims of sexual assault are very low — between 2 and 7 percent. This tells us that far more women are assaulted and don’t report than women who make false claims.” She added, “While memory of past day-to-day events is often poor, research has shown that memory of traumatic events is stored differently in the brain,” according to Daniel. “Some memories are so emotionally charged that they become frozen in time, and some particulars can be recalled in excruciating detail, as if the event just occurred, while others may be forgotten.”

The very graphic testimony that is being aired on television regarding the report of sexual abuse of Dr. Ford and denial of such act by Judge Kavanaugh, is triggering very strong emotions in many men and women. For some, hearing and seeing these proceedings is helping them feel less alone and more comfortable about reaching out for help. For others, the information is too emotional and triggering strong uncontrolled emotions and even thoughts of suicide.

There are many resources for victims of sexual abuse:

In CT there is a statewide network of sexual assault programs that can be reached by calling the Sexual Assault hotline 1-888-999-5545 (English) or 1-800-568-8332 (Spanish).

The Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence

http://endsexualviolencect.org

National Violence Resource Centerwww.NSVRC.org

Darkness to Lighthttps://www.d2l.org

Please, if you have been a victim of sexual assault reach out to get the help you need and deserve. while therapy can’t make the trauma go away, it can help make sure the abuse is not your life story!

I hope that we, as a country made up of men and women who, for the most part, do really care about other and how we behave as a society, can begin to engage in a conversation about how to better support victims of sexual abuse and create a society that is less worried about taking sides and more concerned about behaving in a civil manner and keeping all our citizens safe.