Dr. Ducharme’s Blog October 14, 2019 Tourette”s Disorder

I really like to use my blogs to help educate the public about mental illness and mental health issues in general. This particular illness certainly is an example of how a neurological disorder has both physical and emotional consequences.

Tourette’s Disorder is a movement disorder that starts in childhood. It causes a person to make repeated twitches, movements or sounds over which they have little control. These are called tics. Several different tics can happen at the same time but they may not always occur together. Tourette’s Disorder is diagnosed when a person has had both motor and vocal tics for greater than one year and the onset is before age 18. The exact etiology of Tourette’s Disorder is unknown but tic disorders tend to be familial.

Tics are common in childhood but generally transient. Tourette’s Disorder is not very common and boys are more likely to be affected than girls. The estimated prevalence of Tourette’s Disorder ranges from 3-8 per 1000 in school-age children. The onset of tics is typically between 4-6 years of age. Peak severity occurs between ages 10-12 with a decline in severity during adolescence. Many adults with tic disorders experience diminished symptoms. A small percentage of individuals will have severe or worsening symptoms in adulthood.

As children get older they often report their tics being associated with a premonitory surge or somatic sensation that precedes the tic and a feeling of tension reduction following the expression of the tic. Tics associated with a premonitory urge may be experienced as not completely involuntary in that the urge and tic can be resisted. An individual may also feel the need to perform a tic in a specific way until he or she achieves the feeling that the tic has been done just right.

There are some medications that may help control the tics. However, some have unpleasant side effects. So it is very important to discuss treatment options with your doctor. Two other types of treatment are frequently recommended. Behavior Therapy helps individuals learn to manage their tics and reduce stress which can make tics worse. Anxiety, excitement and exhaustion tend to make tics worse. Habit Reversal has two main parts: awareness training and competing response training. In the awareness training part people identify each tic out loud. In the competing response part, people learn to do a new behavior that cannot happen at the same time as a tic. For example, if a person with Tourette’s Disorder has a tic that involves head rubbing they might cross their arms so that the head rubbing cannot occur.

Several other disorders have been described as co-occurring with tic disorders. These include ADHD and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder.

Correct diagnosis of tic disorders is important. While there is no specific cure for Tourette’s Disorder, treatment can definitely help in reducing the frequency and severity of the tics. In addition, therapy can help children learn to deal with the emotions that frequently occur because they feel different or are the subject of teasing or even bullying.