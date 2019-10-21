Dr. Ducharme’s Blog October 21, 2019 Co Parenting Halloween

Halloween is almost here. This is a holiday truly meant for kids to enjoy.

However, divorce brings a number of challenges to families who are trying to co-parent and may or may not all get along. Here are a few tricks to make Halloween a treat for the kids and let the parents enjoy the holiday as well.

1. Some parents settle this issue with an agreement in their parenting plan to alternate the holiday each year. If this is the case Try to have a video chat with the parent not celebrating with the kids so they can enjoy seeing them in their costumes.

2. Whenever possible, parents may be able to continue to share the holiday. If you are not comfortable walking around the neighborhood together think of other options.

a. One parent could take the kids trick or treating and the other hand out treats at the house followed by a gathering of a few friends, bobbing for apples, hot chocolate and eating some treats.

b. One parent helps the kids pick costumes and carve pumpkins. The other does the trick or treating.

c. Some families prefer to split the holiday entirely with one parent spending Mischief night with the kids and the other Halloween. Some communities have special trick or treat events so the holiday time could also be divided with that event and trick or treating in a neighborhood.

3. Finally, be sure to share photos/videos of your activities with the kids with each other. Halloween is often a very exciting time for kids. So, put your adult differences aside and let your kids have fun. Every time you can put your differences aside and co-parent in the best interest of your kids, they will see just how much you love them. And that is the best treat of all!