Dr. Ducharme’s Blog: Recognizing Alcohol Use Disorder April 1, 2019

April is Alcohol Awareness month.

According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, in 2012, an estimated 7.2 percent of American adults aged 18 and older, approximately 17 million people, had a diagnosable alcohol use disorder. Men have alcohol use disorder almost twice as often as women; of the estimated 17 million affected adults, 11.2 million were men and 5.7 million were women. Adolescents are not immune. In 2012, an estimated 855,000 young people between 12-17 years of age had this disorder. The problem is not going away. In one year alone, an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol related causes, making alcohol the fourth leading preventable cause of death in the United States.

No two individuals who experience alcohol abuse are the same; however, DSM-5 provides clinicians with a set of 11 factors that can guide them in the diagnosis of an alcohol use disorder and its severity grade. In short, if a person has experienced at least two of the 11 factors (or symptoms) in the past year then the person is considered to have an alcohol use disorder. The existence of two or three symptoms equals a diagnosis of mild alcohol use disorder, while four to five symptoms is considered moderate, and six or more is considered severe.

These factors are:

Had times when you ended up drinking more that you intended.

More than once wanted to cut down or stop but could not.

Spent a lot of time drinking, being sick or getting over other after effects.

Wanted to drink so badly you couldn’t think of anything else.

Found drinking or being sick from drinking often interfered with taking care of home, family, job or school.

Continued to drink even though it was causing trouble with family or friends.

Given up or cut back on activities that were important or interesting to you in order to drink.

More than once gotten into situations while or after drinking that increased your chances of getting hurt.

Continued to drink though it was making you feel depressed or anxious or added to another health problem or you had a memory blackout.

Had to drink much more than you used to to get the effect you wanted.

Found that when the effects of alcohol were wearing off you had withdrawal symptoms such as trouble sleeping, shakiness, restlessness, nausea, racing heart, had a seizure or sensed things that were not there.

Drinking too much alcohol increases people’s risk of injuries, violence, drowning, liver disease, and some types of cancer. It can wreak havoc on families. But there is help available. Recovery involves not only the absence of drinking but also recognition and treatment of underlying causes such as depression or anxiety.

This April, in recognition of Alcohol Awareness Month please take some time to educate yourself and reach out for help if you or a loved one is struggling with this disease. It is relatively easy to find an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting or Alanon (for families of alcoholics) in your community or online. You can also reach out to:

SAMHSA National Help line. 800-662-HELP

National Association for Children of Alcoholics 800-358-3456