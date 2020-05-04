Dr. Ducharme’s Blog

Self-Care Strategies

May 4, 2020

We are all trying to get used to a new normal. As we do, however, many are noticing their anxiety and irritability are increasing. With our normal outlets for recreation and support unavailable, it is even more important to get creative and find ways to relax and be entertained. Whether you are trying to work remotely from your office job or trying to run the household, manage school assignments for the kids and cook lots of meals, self-care activities are extremely important.

Self-care can involve so many different activities. What works for you may actually be stressful for someone else. A few things are really important just for basic physical and emotional well-being. Adequate sleep, regular exercise, connecting with family and friends over the phone, in zoom parties and outdoor walks while maintaining social distancing are essential. Meditation is a very healthy way to manage anxiety. Reiki, a practice that involves a practitioner focusing on energy fields in your body can actually be done long distance and for many, is an excellent way to help their bodies feel more in balance.

Engaging in on-line games with friends, such as Words with Friends is fun. My daughter began asking friends on FaceBook a question of the Day that has been entertaining and informative. She has posed questions such as, What is your favorite movie, or book… the most important lesson learned from your parents….favorite flavor of ice cream…thing you miss the most during quarantine. Not surprisingly, a very common answer to that last question was…my hairdresser! I am really enjoying the funny videos and wonderful concerts that people have been posting.

I am also becoming hopeful. I see a number of positive changes that have occurred as a result of COVID-19. The air is cleaner, dolphins have returned to Venice, more people seem to have put politics aside as they work together to help our nation and the world heal. Teenage children are actually sitting at dinner tables without electronics and many kids are saying that they can’t wait to go back to school. Perhaps ask we move forward, we will all appreciate what we had and try harder to take care of each other and our environment.