Dr. Ducharme’s Blog September 17, 2018 Suicide in Veterans

September is National Suicide Prevention month. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States. 45 million people die from suicide every year at an annual cost of 69 billion dollars. The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is working hard to address this issue. I recently attended a Webinar they sponsored and want to share some of their research and information.

Every day 123 Americans die from completed suicide. 20 of these Americans are Veterans and 1-2 are active duty Vets. These figures are astounding. There is so much we can do to prevent suicide. The key is in raising awareness of the problem and making help available to those who need it. 50 percent of Veterans do not use VA benefits or healthcare.

One possible road to intervention for Veterans and their families is in a program called Give an Hour. The program is in its 13th year. Founded by Dr. Barbara Van Dalen, the program has over 7000 clinicians that have volunteered to donate one hour of their professional time to a Veteran or their family member. To date, these volunteers have provided 265 thousand hours of free care to Veterans and their families. I am a member of this group and find this time to be very rewarding and a way of saying thank you to those who have served to protect our country and now have mental health needs.

Certain populations within the Veteran group are at particular risk. These include:

Those over 50 years of age

Female veterans

Veterans in periods of transition

Those who have had exposure to suicide

Those with access to lethal weapons

Those in crisis often display warning signs. These include:

Feeling hopeless

Signs of anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness or dramatic mood swings

Presence of rage, anger or seeking revenge

Feeling trapped… like is no way out

Engaging in risky behaviors without thinking

Increased drug or alcohol use

Perceiving no reason for living or no sense of purpose in life

If you see any of the following signs or experience them yourself seek immediate help from a professional:

Thinking/threatening to kill self

Looking for ways to kill oneself

Talking about death or dying or suicide

Self-destructive behavior such as drug abuse and seeking access to pills, weapons or other lethal means

The VA and Department of Defense have identified certain factors that may increase risk for suicide. These include:

Prior suicide attempt

Current suicidal ideation

Mental health issues/previous psychiatric diagnosis

Recent discharge fro an in-patient psychiatric unit

Family history of suicide

History of abuse…physical, sexual or emotional

Co-morbid health problems, especially any newly diagnosed or worsening symptoms

Elderly, young adult men, white, unmarried and living alone

Impulsiveness/poor self control

Recent losses, physical, financial or personal

Alcohol or other substance abuse

Access to lethal means

Sense of being a burden

Legal or financial challenges

Same-sex sexual orientation

Relationship difficulties

They have also identified certain factors that are protective against suicide:

Positive social support

Sense of responsibility to family

Life satisfaction

Good reality testing ability

Positive coping skills

Good problem-solving skills

Spirituality

Children in the home or pregnancy

Physical health

Positive therapeutic relationship

Most people really don’t want to die. But they do want the pain to stop. Most have no idea how to make the pain go away. If you are worried about someone, do not be afraid to ask them directly if they are thinking of killing themselves. You will not be giving them ideas they have not already considered. But you may be able to provide help and actually save a life.

There is a crisis line available to the entire community. That number is : 1-800-273-8255