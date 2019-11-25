Dr. Ducharme’s Blog Thanksgiving 2019 Being Thankful

As I sat down to write this blog I realized that for the last several years my blogs have talked about our nation coping with terrible political divides, mass shootings in schools and religious institutions, catastrophic weather events and individuals finally coming out and talking about past experiences of sexual assault. This year we are still looking at so many of these same issues. It is easy to feel angry, frustrated sad and even hopeless.

Yet, with a little effort we can often find the many positive things that still outnumber the bad. Even within the negatives there are positives. Although I would never want anyone to be sexually harassed or abused, I am grateful that because so many are now coming forward about their abuse, we have an opportunity to have discussions and finally make a change in our culture. No-one should be afraid to go to work and scared to report abuse. We have talked a lot about what women can do to avoid being sexually assaulted. The conversation can now turn to making sure men know what true consent is and they have no right to sexually harass or abuse anyone. For anyone who has not viewed the YouTube video, Tea and Consent I recommend it highly! It is extremely well done and clearly teaches us what consent really means.

Gratitude, while sometimes difficult to find, can truly have amazing benefits to our overall mental and physical health. In order to be grateful we need to slow down, slow our minds and learn to enjoy stillness and just being in the present. Stepping outside our digital worlds may seem difficult, but is incredibly freeing. It gives us a chance to ponder what makes us grateful and to appreciate what we have rather than focusing on what we want or feel we are missing.

I am working on trying to appreciate the many small things I have often taken for granted. Even the fact that I am fortunate enough to have a warm home, good friends and the ability to go buy wonderful food to share with friends this Thanksgiving. Recently, while waiting to do a short television spot on getting through the holidays after a divorce, I talked with Major J.R. Fritsch, who was there to talk about the wonderful work of the Salvation Army. While I knew that they delivered food and toys to needy families, the Major told me about how one of their volunteers took time to go into recipient’s home while delivering a meal. Instead of just dropping off the food, he sat down and visited with the women for a period of time. The woman told him that he was her only contact for months other than with people at medical appointments. The visit and human contact meant as much, if not more that the food. This was such an important reminder of the importance of our presence in people’s lives. In spite of electronics keeping us connected in so many ways, without actual human contact we can be very lonely. This holiday season, you might think of visiting someone from your family or community who is often isolated.

This Thanksgiving, I ask you to give thanks for whatever positives you can see around you. If you are sharing a meal with family or friends take time to share these thoughts. If you have learned to avoid being with toxic people in your life, be grateful. Even things as simple as the taste of a fresh apple, a rainbow, a sunset or a hug from someone you love is important. A great idea is to begin a gratitude jar. Every time you notice something positive in your life or you are grateful for an opportunity that comes your way, write it down and put it in a jar. When you are feeling down, Open the jar and read what you have written.

I want to wish everyone a relaxing and peaceful Thanksgiving. I would also like to extend a special “thank you” to the WRCH family, especially Allan, Mike and Mary, for giving me this opportunity to provide information on mental health to so many people on air and in this weekly blog.