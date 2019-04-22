Dr. Ducharme's Blog Rebuilding: April 22, 2019

I was driving on Route 2 when a friend called and simply said, “Notre Dame” is burning down. My first thought was about the college. Then I quickly realized the unthinkable. Notre Dame, in my beloved city of Paris was uncontrollably engulfed in flames. When I got to my office and stared at the images on my computer, I cried. Though I am not a Catholic, Notre Dame symbolizes so much for so many. Certainly, it is for many a symbol of Christianity. It is also a major symbol of Paris. But, I think it represents a spirituality and a connection to God for most people. I have lit candles in the Cathedral, heard the organ, listened to services going on, and even as people walked through the chapel, I felt a sense of peace. It is a very special place.

I will be in Paris this summer. Sadly, I will be unable to take my granddaughter inside this incredible structure. But, I am very grateful that so much of the Cathedral managed to survive. I am also grateful to see so many come together in not only a shared grief, but also, with the common goal of wanting to rebuild this amazing symbol. Watching people all over the world singing and praying together as the spire burned and then came crashing down was a reminder that we don’t always have to fight with each other. Even when people have major differences, they can come together for a common good. Must we have tragedies to bring us together? I wonder sometimes… is God sending us a message? The fire began as we entered Holy Week and Passover. Both holidays are incredibly significant. Easter is about Resurrection and Passover about freedom from slavery. Both are about survival and moving forward. So, I am struck by the timing of this fire.

We have an opportunity to remember what it feels like to be united as a people. We have a choice to focus on what we have in common or our differences. Differences must be acknowledged. But, I truly believe that most of us want the same things for ourselves and our loved ones. Perhaps we can each take a moment to consider how we can do one thing, such as reaching out to one person who has some different ideas and listening to what they are saying. And then think about how we can work together to rebuild a relationship with a friend, a partner or spouse and even our nation.