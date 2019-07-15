Dr. Ducharme's Blog Vacation is over…now what? July 15, 2019

I was sitting with a patient the other day who had just returned from a lovely time at the beach. She was commenting on how nice it was to not have to set an alarm in the morning and be able to relax and look at the ocean while drinking her coffee. Truthfully, I was feeling the same way. I just returned from a week in Paris with my daughters and granddaughter. Although there were a couple of mornings we did set an alarm to get to certain planned activities, there were lots of moments that we spent drinking coffee and eating hot croissants from the fabulous boulangerie just downstairs from our apartment. We passed leisurely hours eating and drinking with friends and just enjoyed the sites, sounds and smells of Paris. As my granddaughter said to me…I could stay here forever! What a lovely dream. But that is what vacations should be about. Relaxation, joy, adventures and laughter.

Although I would love to spend more time in Paris, I also have to face reality and like everyone else when vacation is over, return to work. Fortunately I love my job. But, as I have said in other columns, rarely do people comment as they are dying that they wish they had spent more time at the office. The question then becomes, how can I incorporate some of what I enjoyed on vacation into my regular life? How can I find time to relax and feel less rushed on a routine basis?

This is not as hard as it may seem. But it does take a commitment to yourself and your health. The easiest way to begin is to set aside a brief time each day to meditate. I do mean brief…perhaps 5-10 minutes. Using a guided imagery meditation at the beginning and/or end of each day can help center you and help you really stay in the present throughout the day. At night, meditation can help you quiet that monkey mind, let go of your stress and drift into a restful sleep.

We all have different ways we relax. For some it may be watching a great movie or reading a good book. For others, a trip to a museum, a ballgame, kayaking or a walk in the park are things we can fit in on a regular basis if we really try. Summer provides more opportunities to do fun things. Even roasting marshmallows or have a squirt gun fight with your kids can rekindle feelings often reserved for vacations.Think about how much time you spend reading emails or engaged in social media and take those minutes for a vacation type activity. You won’t miss the electronics time and your overall mood will most likely be better!