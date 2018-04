Psychologist Dr Elaine Ducharme spoke with Allan Mike &Mary last Thursday about living and dealing with chronic pain.

Listen on demand.

www.drelaineducharme.com

Elaine Ducharme Ph.D, ABPP

Board Certified in Clinical Psychology

Licensed Psychologist

17 Parker Terrace Ext

Glastonbury, CT 06033

Phone 860-633-8962

.