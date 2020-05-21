Dr. Elaine Ducharme Free Therapy Thursday May 21st, 2020

CT Psych Assoc is offering free services to front line workers.We are aware of the very high stress levels seen in hospital workers, funeral directors, store employees etc. CPA has been working closely with the various organizations including nurses, physicians etc. Some workers may be too exhausted to reach out immediately and may need things to settle down before recognizing the need or asking for help.

From: Connecticut Psychological Association (CPA)

Re: Free Volunteer Services Available to You – Video or phone sessions with Psychologist

CALL OR TEXT 203-584-7455 to reach a CPA Representative

Leave name, phone, possible callback time availability

We understand that the Covid-19 Crisis has created a special burden on our front line workers. The suffering witnessed every day inevitably creates stress and anxiety that are difficult to deal with. Even in this time of physical distancing, it’s critical to seek social support and connection with others. It’s also important to know the signs of anxiety, panic attacks, depression and suicide so you can easily identify them, not just among your family, friends and neighbors, but for yourself.

Signs of anxiety:

Persistent worry or feeling overwhelmed by emotions.

Excessive worry about a number of concerns, such as health problems or finances, and a general sense that something bad is going to happen.

Restlessness and irritability.

Difficulty concentrating, sleep problems and generally feeling on edge.

Signs of a panic attack:

Sweating, trembling, shortness of breath or a feeling of choking.

A pounding heart or rapid heart rate, and feelings of dread.

Such attacks often happen suddenly, without warning.

People who experience panic attacks often become fearful about when the next episode will occur, which can cause them to change or restrict their normal activities.

Signs of depression:

A lack of interest and pleasure in daily activities.

Significant weight loss or gain.

Insomnia or excessive sleeping.

Lack of energy or an inability to concentrate.

Feelings of worthlessness or excessive guilt.

Recurrent thoughts of death or suicide.

Risk factors for suicide:

Talking about dying or harming oneself.

Recent loss, even loss of interest in friends, hobbies and activities previously enjoyed.

Changes in personality like sadness, withdrawal, irritability or anxiety.

Changes in behavior, sleep patterns and eating habits.

Erratic behavior, harming self or others.

Low self-esteem including feelings of worthlessness, guilt or self-hatred.

No hope for the future, believing things will never get better or nothing will change.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline (800) 273-TALK (8255)

CALL OR TEXT 203-584-7455 to reach a CPA Representative

Counseling sessions – Video or telephone sessions - Free