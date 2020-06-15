Dr. Elaine Ducharme June 15th 2020
If you are worried about your child or teen…
Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Referral Resources
1. Mobile Crisis Intervention Services
Free behavioral health crisis services, including suicide assessment (under age 18, for those18 and older refer to adult services)
This service will help identify and connect you with local providers
DIAL: 2-1-1, press 1 (wait) & press 1 again
2. Child Development Info
Provides access to early childhood development and behavioral health services through Help Me Grow CT (for children 8 and under)
DIAL: 800-505-7000
3. Call your Pediatrician.They can request referral information through the ACCESS Mental Health Program if they do not have a recommendation that meets your child’s needs
Resources for Parents
1. COVID-19 Hotline
Talk it Out: A new state of CT hotline to help parents and caregivers decompress from the pressure of caring for children during COVID-19.
DIAL: 833-226-2362
2. Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Abuse Line
DIAL: 888-774-2900
LIVE CHAT: www.CTSafeConnect.org
3. Postpartum Support International Helpline
DIAL: 800-944-4773
TEXT: 503-894-9453 (English), 971-420-0294 (Spanish)