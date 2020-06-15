Dr. Elaine Ducharme June 15th 2020

June 15, 2020
Mary Scanlon
Dr. Elaine Ducharme
Dr Ducharme
Features
Shows

If you are worried about your child or teen…

Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Referral Resources

 

1.  Mobile Crisis Intervention Services

            Free behavioral health crisis services, including suicide assessment (under    age 18, for those18 and older refer to adult services)

            This service will help identify and connect you with local providers

            DIAL: 2-1-1, press 1 (wait) & press 1 again

 

2.  Child Development Info

            Provides access to early childhood development and behavioral health          services through Help Me Grow CT  (for children 8 and under)

            DIAL:  800-505-7000      

 

3.  Call your Pediatrician.They can request referral information through the         ACCESS Mental Health Program if they do not have a recommendation             that meets your child’s needs

 

 

Resources for Parents

 

1.  COVID-19 Hotline

            Talk it Out:  A new state of CT hotline to help parents and caregivers            decompress from the pressure of caring for children during COVID-19.

            DIAL:  833-226-2362

 

2.  Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Abuse Line

            DIAL:  888-774-2900

            LIVE CHAT:  www.CTSafeConnect.org

 

3.  Postpartum Support International Helpline

            DIAL:  800-944-4773

            TEXT:  503-894-9453 (English), 971-420-0294 (Spanish)

Dr Elaine Ducharme