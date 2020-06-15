Dr. Elaine Ducharme June 15th 2020

If you are worried about your child or teen…

Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health Referral Resources

1. Mobile Crisis Intervention Services

Free behavioral health crisis services, including suicide assessment (under age 18, for those18 and older refer to adult services)

This service will help identify and connect you with local providers

DIAL: 2-1-1, press 1 (wait) & press 1 again

2. Child Development Info

Provides access to early childhood development and behavioral health services through Help Me Grow CT (for children 8 and under)

DIAL: 800-505-7000

3. Call your Pediatrician.They can request referral information through the ACCESS Mental Health Program if they do not have a recommendation that meets your child’s needs

Resources for Parents

1. COVID-19 Hotline

Talk it Out: A new state of CT hotline to help parents and caregivers decompress from the pressure of caring for children during COVID-19.

DIAL: 833-226-2362

2. Intimate Partner Violence/Domestic Abuse Line

DIAL: 888-774-2900

LIVE CHAT: www.CTSafeConnect.org

3. Postpartum Support International Helpline

DIAL: 800-944-4773

TEXT: 503-894-9453 (English), 971-420-0294 (Spanish)