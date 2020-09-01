End of Summer Family Fun at Mystic Seaport

My family is still trying to sneak in some last minute fun to safely connect before it it bck to school. We wanted it to be an outdoor setting with fun, secret learning and adventure. So we chose the Mystic Seaport on the beautiful Mystic River.

This is the start of a gradual return to regular operation and for the initial weeks visitors will be able to access only the outdoors portion of the grounds. They have great safety rules in place!

The Museum is pleased to announce it is open to the public. Please note that face masks are required to be worn in indoor and outdoor areas per Connecticut state regulations. Visitors can presently access:

The outdoors portion of the grounds. The flowers and landscape were gorgeous.

The top decks of the historic ships

The shipyard and portions of the historic village

Select indoor exhibitions, such as A Way with Wood. The show introduces visitors to the many ways people transform one of nature’s most malleable materials to objects of utility, art, and beauty.

Family activities on the Village Green. Old fashioned toys and games. All disinfected between use!

Planetarium shows and presentations (ask at the gate for that day’s offering) Joe was our host! He was amazing!

River cruises on the launch Liberty are FREE as are the boat rentals in the livery. Liberty cruises are first come, first served and can fill up quickly. We missed out on this but we definately go back again and try again!

The restaurants (The salads looked AMAZING) and our new coffee bar, Social, located in the Thompson Exhibition Building lobby, are open. See our dining page for hours. Social is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

It was a great day had by all !