Free Therapy Thursday: With Psychologist Dr. Elaine Ducharme

This past Thursday Dr. Ducharme visited with Allan Mike & May. Elaine talked about Mental Health and September is Suicide Prevention Month.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255 or www.suicideprevention.org), is available not only to people who are thinking about suicide, but to anyone who wants guidance on how to help someone else. Experts also urge people to contact 911 if concerned about imminent danger.

Suicide Text Hotline 838255

Crisis Text Hotline 741741

Society for the Prevention of Teen Suicide: http://www.sptsusa.org/

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: http://www.afsp.org/

American Association of Suicidology: http://www.suicidology.org