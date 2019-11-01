New Movies in Theaters

Terminator: Dark Fate, Rated R: Sarah Connor is back. She and a hybrid cyborg human have to team up to protect a young girl from a new and improved Terminator from the future. Starring: Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes



Video of Terminator: Dark Fate - Official Trailer (2019) - Paramount Pictures

The Irishman, Rated R: Frank Sheeran remembers his days working for the Bufalino crime family… and his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa. Starring: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Jesse Plemmons



Video of The Irishman Teaser Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers

Harriet, Rated PG-13: The tale of Harriet Tubman’s great escape from slavery, changing the course of history and becoming one of America’s greatest heroes. Starring: Leslie Odom Jr, Cynthia Erivo, Jow Alwyn



Video of HARRIET | Official Trailer | In Theaters November 1

Motherless Brooklyn, Rated R: In 1950s New York, a lonely private detective with Tourette’s Syndrome tries to solve the murder of his mentor and only friend. Starring: Edward Norton, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Alec Baldwin



Video of MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN Trailer (2019) Bruce Willis, Edward Norton Drama Movie

Arctic Dogs, Rated PG: Swifty the Arctic Fox may work in a mailroom, but he has big dreams of becoming a Top Dog, the Arctic’s star husky couriers. Starring: Anjelica Huston, James Franco, Jeremy Renner, Alec Baldwin

