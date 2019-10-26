New Recipe: Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup

October 26, 2019
Ok, less than a week left in Crocktober. A monthlong celebration of the crockpot!
I do love my Instantpot (and you can use it's slowcooker option for this recipe too!) but, there is nothing easier than crockpot comfort food.
We have rain in the forecast too, so, that makes this soup recipe even better.
Rainy Sunday, Football, and Chicken Enchilada soup! 
Perfection!
I added additional spices and some adobo peppers for more heat! Make sure you get extra tortilla chips!
Our friends at Delish never steer us wrong either! 
 click here for Crock-Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup
 

