Newington Couple Receives Wedding #GiftofSox

It took just six days to pull off, a wedding ceremony of epic proportions - and on Wednesday (12/11) Drew and Shannon (nèe Day) Lanthier exchanged vows in front of friends, family, four World Series trophies, and a tuxedo-wearing green monster mascot at historic Fenway Park.

The Boston Red Sox reached out last week, and Shannon and Drew were picked from more than a dozen couples as part of the #GiftOfSox campaign, where each holiday season, the organization fulfils wishes of fans.

The couple, from Newington, had gotten engaged on Opening Day at Fenway Park. Drew decided at the time that since the Red Sox were getting their World Series rings, Shannon should get a ring of her own.

Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster served as the ring bearer, and also walked the couple’s 3-month-old son down the aisle. It’s rumored that the bride’s father, a Yankees fan, arrived wearing Yankees gear. However, he wore a Red Sox/Wade Boggs t-shirt as he walked his daughter down the aisle. (What a good sport!!!!)

#GiftofSox turned this dream wedding around in record time!!!

Marissa McClain, Red Sox senior manager of Art Direction planned the wedding in six days. She used decorations from her home, the ballpark, and Homegoods, which donated gift cards for a shopping spree.

TJ Connelly—the official DJ for the Red Sox, the Patriots, and the Bruins provided music.

For Justice of the Peace Carol J Merletti, this was her 60th officiated wedding at Fenway Park.

Floral arrangements provided by Kinship Floral

Lux Bond & Green provided the rings

Fenway franks were served as the hors d'oeuvres