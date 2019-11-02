Recipe: Creamy/Dreamy Chicken and Pasta

We are all candied out at my house after Halloween! I was desperately in need of a savory, delicous, stick to your ribs fall dish to make on Sunday.

Here is the thing about Sundays, They are the mad dash of the weekend, The day when you try and squeeze everrrrrrrryyyything in before the weekend is over.

Time is precious on a Sunday. So, after laundry , cleaning, raking leaves and grocery shopping, I want something quick and easy. But, I don't want it to TASTE quick and easy.

Enter Creamy Dreamy Chicken & Pasta! 20 minutes to pure joy!

This is the pasta you make when you’ve had a bad day and you need a pick me up.

This is the pasta you make when you’ve had a great day, and want to finish on a high note.

This is the pasta you make when you need a quick dinner that everyone will devour.

And this is the pasta that you make just because there are few things in this world that can rival the feeling of complete and utter satisfaction as you slurp down a big bowl of creamy chicken pasta!