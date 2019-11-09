Recipe: Instantpot Thanksgiving Ideas

I LOVE my crockpot. But, about 2 years ago I got an Instantpot.It's a gamechanger. This is not you Mother's pressure cooker. I was intimidated at first but now I can't live without it! It makes my life so easy! I started researching recipes for it as a beginner. I found Amy + Jacky at www.pressurecookerrecipes.com and haven't looked back!

They have taught me the joy of umami.The definition of umami is a savory, meaty taste that is experienced with high-protein foods and broths. Umami is one of the five basic tastes (sweet, sour, bitter, salty and umami). I feel like the definition can be boiled down to one word, yumorifficdelicioso!



So when I saw that Amy + Jacky had 50 Instantpot recipes for Thanksgiving I had to share!



Click HERE for Instant Pot Thanksgiving Recipes (Pressure Cooker Thanksgiving Recipes)!