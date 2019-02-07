Red Bull Crashed Ice Comes to Fenway

Fenway Park will host Red Bull Crashed Ice on February 8 and 9, bringing the exciting sports of ice cross downhill to Boston.

Ice Cross Downhill will be one of the fastest and most exciting events to ever take place at Fenway Park and it will be the stadium debut for the sport.

The event will feature some of the best and toughest skaters in the world, racing in groups of four down a steep downhill ice track.

Competitors skate shoulder-to-shoulder and can reach speeds of 50 miles per hour down the track.

This event will be nothing like Fenway Park has ever seen before with the 2,000-foot ice track beginning in the right field bleachers, weaving across the entire baseball field, rounding the infield bases and finishing at home plate.

Tickets to Red Bull Crashed Ice are currently on sale at redbullcrashedice.com.