Red Sox: Calling All Kids, Out of the Park 2018 and MORE!

The Red Sox Out of the Park, Student 9s, and Kid Nation programs are all part of the Red Sox’ “Calling All Kids” initiative, an ongoing effort to connect baseball to the next generation of fans. Calling All Kids aims to provide greater access to Red Sox games, enhance the kids experience at Fenway Park and celebrate the game of baseball in the community. Chris Bergstrom, Red Sox Director of Fan and Youth Engagement tell us all about the amazing events they have coming up!

Out of the Park 2018

Highland Street Foundation, the City of Boston, L.L.Bean and the Boston Red Sox will host the fifth annual “Out of the Park” on Sunday, August 12 on the Boston Common.

“Out of the Park” is a free, family-oriented event that brings the Fenway Park experience out to the community and will include free food and activities.

The event, beginning at 11:30 a.m., will feature a live NESN broadcast of the 1:05 p.m. August 12 Red Sox-Orioles game at Camden Yards.

Red Sox Mascot Wally the Green Monster, his sister Tessie, will be present throughout the day.

More information can be found at redsox.com/outofthepark.

Movie Night at Fenway 2018

“Movie Night at Fenway” will feature a viewing of Jurassic Park on the videoboard in center field at Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 14 at 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be invited to walk the warning track from 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. before the movie, weather and field work permitting.

General admission tickets for the public are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. The event is free for Red Sox Season Ticket Holders.

Tickets for “Movie Night at Fenway Park,” presented by Fandango, are available now at redsox.com/movienight.

Student 9s Program

Student 9s offers students in middle school, high school, and college an affordable $9 ticket to any home game at Fenway Park as well as special student promotions and events.

New to the program this year is access to the Sam Deck on select Thursday Nights during the summer, with a post-game party after the last pitch for any Student 9s ticket holder.

Student 9s are the lowest priced tickets at Fenway Park and provide access with guaranteed standing room tickets and the potential for an upgrade pending availability

Students can register to receive offers by visiting redsox.com/student or by texting 'students' to the Red Sox at 23215 to sign up for alerts at any time.

Kid Nation

The Red Sox are continually looking for ways to connect with the next generation of fans

The club is committed to providing an exceptional Fenway experience for kids and families

The Kid Nation program is providing more free kids tickets this season, with another 25,000 free tickets for existing and new members.

We want to make sure that every child has the opportunity to attend a game at Fenway Park

Entry-level memberships in Kid Nation are free and every child can attend a game for free

Registration is open for all children under the age of 14 – including all within a family

Fans can sign up for memberships and redeem their tickets at RedSox.com/KidNation

A parent must purchase at least one adult ticket per child ticket

2018 benefits include a Kid Nation Duffle Bag, Athletic Arm Sleeve, Free Tickets, and more.