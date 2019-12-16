Red Sox Winter Weekend 2020

Allan, Mike & Mary were joined by Gordon Edes, Red Sox historian, Strategic communications advisor, Fenway Sports Group about the NEW location for Red Sox Winter Weekend and early ticket packages for Red Sox baseball!!

Check out the podcast below!!

Each Winter Weekend Pass to the event comes with guaranteed access to one autograph and photo session with one or two of the attending players/alumni/coaches. Please note that the individual(s) signing autographs in each room is different from the individual(s) taking photos.

Autograph and Photo Sessions will take place at both MGM Springfield AND the MassMutual Center. Please make sure you are paying careful attention to your wristband to ensure you go to the correct location. You will receive your wristbands when you check in for the event at the MassMutual Center box office. Pre-registration for your autograph/photo sessions will begin on Friday, January 3rd.

Breakfast with Wally & Tessie/Dinner with Wally & Tessie* @ MGM Springfield

Join Wally and his sister Tessie for a mascot-themed breakfast and dinner for kids and families on Saturday morning and early evening! *separately ticketed events for additional charges

Season Ticket Holder Lounge @ MGM Springfield

Season Ticket Holders are invited to stop by their exclusive Lounge on Saturday, January 18 to relax and unwind while connecting with other Season Ticket Holders and the Red Sox Season Ticket Services team. Complimentary snacks and refreshments will be available throughout the day, as well as games, giveaway opportunities and more! Proper credentials required.

Town Hall Meeting @ the MassMutual Center

Winter Weekend kicks off Friday at the MassMutual Center arena, right after members of the 2020 Red Sox are introduced. The Town Hall will air on NESN at a later date.

Fan Fest @ the MassMutual Center

This year's Fan Fest is comprised of 3 areas: the Family Fun Zone in the Exhibition Hall, the Social Media Lounge, and our new 'Wally's World' area. Make sure to visit all 3 spots between Friday night and Saturday to test your fastball at the speed pitch, get your picture taken with the four World Series Trophies, giveaways, and more!

Ticket Town @ the MassMutual Center

Dedicated sales representatives will be available on Friday night and throughout the day on Saturday to assist with ticket purchases for the 2020 season, including a chance to purchase tickets for summer games before they are available to the public.

NESN Live from Winter Weekend @ the MassMutual Center

Catch NESN's live broadcast of Winter Weekend with special appearances from Red Sox players and executives on Saturday.

Panels

This year's panels will take place at the MassMutual Center arena (same location as Friday night's Town Hall). There will be no pre-registration for panels and access will be first-come, first-serve.

Stay tuned for more details on this year's panel schedule!

Other Activities at MGM Springfield

Regal Cinemas Movie Theater

7 auditoriums all with luxury recliners

Full Bar

TAP Arcade and Bowling

Fun and food for fans of all ages!

South End Market

A 24 hour venue that offers 6 unique dining options

The Plaza

Ice Skating Rink

January 17: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

January 18: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Skate Rentals Available for $5

Skating fees range from $8-$12 per person

Kringle Candle Emporium- Be sure to stop by and check out this unique boutique's signature pure burning candles, as well as gifts, keepsakes, and a gourmet café.