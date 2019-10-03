The Sandals Foundation: Packing For A Purpose

Help us Make #BahamasStrongAgain!

As many of you know, Hurricane Dorian descended upon some of the neighboring islands in the Northern Bahamas. Sandals Royal Bahamian, Sandals Emerald Bay and Fowl Cay Resort – were far from the path of the storm and

completely unaffected, The Sandals Foundation been fully committed to supporting our Caribbean family in The Abacos and Grand Bahama Island get back on their feet and to help make #BahamasStrong again.

LITE 100.5 joined in on the efforts to help the beautiful Islands of The Bahamas! Before we traveled to #BroadcastFromParadise,

We partnered up with The Sandals Foundation to Pack for a Purpose®. When you win your #Luxuryincluded vacation we encourage you to bring along up to (5)

pounds of fun and educationally themed supplies that will be donated to children, local schools and community programs which were displaced within The Bahamas.

These items may include:

▪ Interactive reading books

▪ Coloring pencils or crayons

▪ Coloring books

▪ Crossword puzzle books

▪ Word search books

▪ Board games

▪ Card Games

▪ Stickers

