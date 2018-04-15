This week's guests on Spotlite are Anne Ruwet and Melissa Gagne from CCARC. CCARC was originally founded in 1952 by a group of parents who gathered in their homes to support one another as they faced the challenges and rewards of raising a child with Down Syndrome and other developmental disabilities. Today, CCARC is a private, nonprofit (501 c 3) organization offering an array of services to support adults with intellectual disabilities and their families.

To apply for services or for more information, please contact us using one of the methods below. All information received is kept strictly confidential within the HIPAA guidelines.

Physical and Mailing Address

CCARC, Inc.

950 Slater Road

New Britain, CT 06053-1658

Phone (voice/TTY): (860) 229-6665

Fax: (860) 826-6883

General Email: [email protected]

Contact Our Administrative Team