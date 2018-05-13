Spotlite AIDS Connecticut

Our Guest this week on Spotlite is Latoya Taylor from AIDS CT. AIDS Connecticut (ACT), in partnership with its member agencies, improves the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention.

Main Office

110 Bartholomew Ave

Suite 3050

Hartford, CT 06106



860-247-AIDS

[email protected]

www.aids-ct.org

To schedule a confidential HIV test contact LaToya at 860-539-6019. Available hours are Monday-Thursday 8am - 3pm and Friday 8am - Noon. Late night hours are available, please call for more information.