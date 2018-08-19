Spotlite: AIDS Connecticut (ACT)
August 19, 2018
Latoya Taylor from AIDS CT. AIDS Connecticut (ACT), in partnership with its member agencies discussed improving the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention.
