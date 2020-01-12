Spotlite: AIDS Connecticut (ACT)
January 12, 2020
Categories:
Latoya Taylor from AIDS CT. AIDS Connecticut (ACT), in partnership with its member agencies discussed improving the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
12 Jan
Dancing With The Stars Live 2020 Tour Mohegan Sun Arena
18 Jan
Phillip Phillips Infinity Hall Hartford
23 Jan
WE SHALL OVERCOME - A Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Jorgensen Center For The Performing Arts
17 Jul
Journey & Pretenders Xfinity Theatre
09 Sep
Maroon 5 & Meghan Trainor XFINITY Theatre