Spotlite: American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

This week's guest on Spotlite: Bryte Johnson, Government Relations Director, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network discussed their continued success passing local, state and federal laws that prevent children from smoking, help adults quit and ensure the government uses its authority to regulate tobacco industry practices.While they have had an enormous impact on youth cigarette use - now at historic lows - the use of e-cigarettes among kids is skyrocketing and what action is needed to reverse these trends.