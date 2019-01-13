Spotlite: American Green Fuel

Theis weeks guest on Spotlite: Paul Teta General Counsel for American Green Fuels discussed Biodiesel being a renewable, cleaner burning alternative to diesel. American Green Fuels is a Connecticut based producer and they are encouraging people to learn more about the benifits of biodiesel.Biodiesel reduces dependence on foreign oil, it burns cleaner, and importantly, since it is not made from fossil fuels, it improves air quality by reducing carbon emissions.



For more info check out their website at www.AmericanGreenFuelCT.com