Spotlite: American Red Cross

March 8, 2020
Mary Scanlon
This week's guest on Spotlite: Kelly Isenor from The American Red Cross Blood Services discussed the call for blood and platelet donors, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. All eligible donors are urged to give now.

