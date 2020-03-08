Spotlite: American Red Cross
March 8, 2020
This week's guest on Spotlite: Kelly Isenor from The American Red Cross Blood Services discussed the call for blood and platelet donors, the American Red Cross continues to face an emergency blood shortage. All eligible donors are urged to give now.
