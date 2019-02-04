Spotlite: Assisted Living Services & Services

A holiday visit may have raised concerns about an elderly relative’s ability to live independently. That’s why every January, the eldercare experts at Assisted Living Services in Meriden see a jump in phone calls inquiring about in-home care. With me today is the company’s Co-Founder, Ron D'Aquila, who is also a Registerd Nurse, to share how to assess if a senior needs help and how to make it easier and less expensive to care for loved ones at home